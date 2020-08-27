Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Bestselling children's book author and illustrator Mo Willems will release his first ever live-action special on HBO Max on Sept. 17.

Willems entertains families onstage using puppets and celebrity guests in the special titled Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!

Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Tom Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez join Willems to act out skits and sing songs together in a trailer for the special, released on Thursday.

Willems, who began his career on Sesame Street, is the inaugural Education Artist-in-Residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the location where he filmed the special.

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! was directed by comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, who directed Jimmy Kimmel Live! from 2004 to 2007.

"Willems' clever stories, witty songs and beloved characters are performed like never before by a panel of celebrity guests, enhanced with hilarious sound effects and animations in Willems' unique style, for a quality family entertainment experience both kids and adults will enjoy," reads a synopsis.