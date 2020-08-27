Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- German philosopher Georg Hegel in 1770
-- Novelist Theodore Dreiser in 1871
-- English automaker Charles Rolls in 1877
-- Photographer Man Ray in 1890
-- British novelist C.S. Forester in 1899
-- Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the United States, in 1908
-- Singer/actor Tommy Sands in 1937 (age 83)
-- Writer William Least Heat-Moon in 1939 (age 81)
-- Actor Tuesday Weld in 1943 (age 77)
-- Actor Barbara Bach in 1947 (age 73)
-- Actor Paul Reubens in 1952 (age 68)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer in 1957 (age 63)
-- Fashion designer/director Tom Ford in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Chandra Wilson in 1969 (age 51)
-- Actor Sarah Chalke in 1976 (age 44)
-- Actor Aaron Paul in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Patrick J. Adams in 1981 (age 39)
-- Actor Blake Jenner in 1992 (age 28)