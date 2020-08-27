Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is postponing the launch of his new shoe "out of respect" for Jacob Blake.
The 48-year-old actor and retired professional wrestler said Thursday that he is pushing back the release of his Project Rock 3 (PR3) shoe with Under Armour following Blake's shooting this week.
Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisc. Blake was shot in the back seven times in front of his three sons. Blake's father said Tuesday that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.
"Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we'll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I'll keep you posted on our relaunch date," Johnson tweeted Thursday.
"Unbelievable we're here again," he added. "Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There's no progress without humanity."
Johnson supported Black Lives Matter in a passionate video in June following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minn. The actor called for "compassionate" leadership and encouraged others to "stand up."
"You have my word that I'm going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed. To normalize equality. Because Black Lives Matter," he said.
Six NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks sat out their games Wednesday in response to Blake's shooting. In addition, the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament postponed its Thursday games after tennis star Naomi Osaka said she will not play her semifinal match.
On Wednesday, authorities arrested Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who is accused of shooting three people, killing two, during protests over Blake's shooting Tuesday in Kenosha.
