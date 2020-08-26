Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas announced on Twitter that he no longer has COVID-19.

"After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured," the actor tweeted on Tuesday alongside a photo of himself kicking away the virus.

"My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," Banderas continued.

Banderas announced on his 60th birthday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Hollywood star said that he felt relatively okay, but was more tired than usual.

Banderas was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards in February for his role in Pedro Almodovar's Spanish-language film, Pain and Glory.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Bryan Cranston, Lena Dunham and most recently eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt have also had COVID-19.