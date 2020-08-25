Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw performed from home on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 53-year-old country music star performed his song "Hard to Stay Mad At" during Monday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

"We've seen a lot of great messages about the song 'Hard to Stay Mad At' since the new record came out. Gonna be performing it TONIGHT on the @colbertlateshow!" McGraw said on Instagram.

"Hard to Stay Mad At" appears on McGraw's new album, Here on Earth. The album is McGraw's first solo album in nearly five years.

McGraw released Here on Earth on Friday. He also shared a lyric video for "Hard to Stay Mad At" last week.

During an interview Friday on Today, McGraw described Here on Earth as a "tapestry of life."

"I wanted to make an album that was sort of a tapestry of life in a lot of ways, and create these cinematic vignettes all the way through the record that sort of spoke to life in different ways," the star said.

McGraw recorded Here on Earth prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but said the songs took on a deeper meaning during the health crisis.

"It is about life and it's about intimacies of life and the bigness of life in a lot of ways," he said of the album.

Here on Earth is McGraw's first solo album since Damn Country Music, released in 2015. He released the album The Rest of Our Life with his wife, singer Faith Hill, in 2017.