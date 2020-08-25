Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is a new mom.

The 29-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Betsy Rose, with her husband, Cooper Hefner, Monday in Los Angeles.

Hefner, the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, announced the baby's birth on Instagram. He shared the news alongside photos and videos of himself with Byrne and their daughter.

"At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy," Hefner captioned the post.

Byrne's Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch, singer Mahogany Lox and actor Elliot Knight were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh my goodness she's perfecccct!!! congratulations!!!" Lynch wrote.

"Congratulations!!!!! So happy for both of you and your families!!! miss you!!!" Lox added.

"OH MY GOODNESS WELCOME TO THE WORLD LITTLE ONE! congratulations PARENTS!" Knight said.

Byrne and Hefner, 28, married in November and announced in March that they were expecting their first child.

"Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way," Byrne said on Instagram at the time. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can't wait to meet the newest little Hefner."

Byrne showed her baby bump in new photos in July while 36 weeks pregnant.

Byrne played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films. She also portrayed Lexi Glass-Mason on the TV series Falling Skies and Nora Hildegard on The Vampire Diaries.

Hefner is the younger son of Kimberley Conrad and Hugh Hefner, who died at age 91 in 2017. He previously served as chief creative officer at Playboy, and founded the media companies Hop and Hefner Media Corporation.