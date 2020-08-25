Google is paying homage to abstract sculptor Barbara Hepworth with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating abstract sculptor Barbara Hepworth with a new Doodle.

Hepworth is considered to be one of the most impactful sculptors of the mid-20th century. Tuesday marks the day Hepworth arrived in St. Ives, England. in 1939 where she established her studio and lived.

Doodler Matt Cruickshank created the artwork on Google's homepage of Hepworth working on a sculpture inside her home.

Hepworth, who started creating abstract pieces in the 1930s, was one of the leading practitioners of direct carving, a technique where the sculpting process is influenced by the qualities of the raw material rather than a preconceived model.

Hepworth was awarded the Grand Prix at the 1959 Sao Paulo Bienal and was named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1965.

"Hepworth's more than 600 sculpture remain a testament to the unique power of art to reflect the timeless values of humanism and natural beauty," Google said.