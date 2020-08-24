Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony has officially been canceled.

The annual awards show was originally scheduled to take place March 29 in Los Angeles but was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

iHeartMedia said in a press release Monday that it will announce the winners on iHeartRadio stations and social platforms Sept. 4-7 over Labor Day Weekend.

During the special stream, iHeartMedia will unveil winners in 50 award categories and share acceptance speeches from the artists. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the list of 2020 nominees, announced in January.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognizes the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations. The awards show is set to return on Fox in 2021.

Other awards shows have been canceled or adjusted their plans due to the health crisis. The MTV Video Music Awards will take place during an outdoor event Sunday with limited or no audience.

In addition, the Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will be held Oct. 14 and air on NBC. The Tony Awards will take place during a virtual ceremony in the fall.