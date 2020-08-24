Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Nike is honoring the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday with a new video that is narrated by Kendrick Lamar.

The clip, released on Sunday to coincide with Bryant's birthday, features highlights from the basketball great's career as Lamar expresses how Bryant has taught his fans to be better.

"Better walker. Better talker. Better walking the walk and talking the talk. Better blocker. Better sprinter. Better loser. Better winner. Just be better," Lamar says.

The video also features Bryant's late 13-year-old daughter Gianna and his farewell speech to Lakers fans in 2016.

Bryant and Gianna were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., in January. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and an 18-time All-Star.

Bryant will appear on the Mamba Forever" edition of basketball video game NBA 2K21 which comes to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Sept. 4. The title will also be released for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.