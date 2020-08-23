L-R Kelly Preston, Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta and Ella Travolta arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

John Travolta posted on Instagram this weekend a video of him dancing with his adult daughter Ella. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Screen icon John Travolta shared on Instagram a video of him dancing in a bar to piano music with his 20-year-old daughter Ella.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me," the Grease, Pulp Fiction and Die Hart star captioned this weekend's brief clip.

Travolta's wife and Ella's mother -- actress Kelly Preston -- died in July after a battle with cancer. She was 57.

Preston also left behind a 10-year-old son named Benjamin.