Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Screen icon John Travolta shared on Instagram a video of him dancing in a bar to piano music with his 20-year-old daughter Ella.
"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me," the Grease, Pulp Fiction and Die Hart star captioned this weekend's brief clip.
Advertisement
Travolta's wife and Ella's mother -- actress Kelly Preston -- died in July after a battle with cancer. She was 57.
Preston also left behind a 10-year-old son named Benjamin.