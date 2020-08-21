Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams star in Amazon's romance drama Chemical Hearts, Netflix's Lucifer is back with Season 5 Part 1 and an all-star cast present a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High this weekend.

In addition, DC Comics will be releasing new trailers and footage for its biggest projects at the DC FanDome virtual event, WWE airs SummerSlam with marquee championship matches and RuPaul's Drag Race is releasing a new docuseries on VH1.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and virtual events that are taking place this weekend.

Films

'Chemical Hearts' -- Amazon

Lili Reinhart is high school transfer student Grace who starts dating Austin Abrams' character Henry in Chemical Hearts, which comes to Amazon Prime on Friday. Grace was involved in a car accident that killed her previous boyfriend.

'The Vanished' -- VOD

Thomas Jane and Anne Heche are two parents who are desperately looking to find their missing daughter after stopping at an RV park in The Vanished, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Actor Peter Facinelli wrote and directed the film.

'The One and Only Ivan' -- Disney+

Ivan, a gorilla, wants to return to the wild and leave behind the circus he is stationed at in The One and Only Ivan, which hits Disney+ on Friday. Sam Rockwell voices Ivan with Angelina Jolie as Stella the elephant, Danny DeVito as Bob the dog and Bryan Cranston as the circus owner.

TV

'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 1 -- Netflix

Lucifer returns with the first part of Season 5, which arrives onto Netflix with eight episodes on Friday. Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Rachel Harris star. Season 5 will include 16 episodes in total.

'RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue' -- VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race series presents a new docuseries that premieres Friday on VH1 at 8 p.m. EDT. Vegas Revue will follow former Drag Race legends as they prepare for the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency show in Las Vegas.

'Love in the Time of Corona -- Freeform

Freeform is airing a four-part limited series about the search for love and connection during the COVID-19 pandemic that begins Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell star.

'WWE SummerSlam' -- WWE Network

WWE presents its second biggest show of the year Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT on the WWE Network. The Fiend Bray Wyatt challenges Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends his title against the malicious Randy Orton.

Streaming

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read -- Facebook, TikTok

An all-star cast will present a live, virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on CoreResponse's Facebook page and TikTok. Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LeBeouf and Henry Golding are taking part in the table read.

'DC FanDome' -- DCFanDome.com

DC Comics is offering fans a virtual event that will feature new trailers and information regarding Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad , Black Adam and more at DC FanDome, which begins Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT at DCFanDome.com. The event will also showcase new video games and comic books.