Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The 2020 Tony Awards will take place during a virtual event in the fall.

Tony Award Productions said in a press release Friday that the 74th annual Tony Awards will be held online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Tony Awards administration committee will determine final eligibility for nominees in the coming days. Additional details, including a date and platform for the ceremony, will be announced soon.

The Tony Awards is an annual event presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The awards show recognizes excellence in Broadway theatre.

"Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognized," Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing president Heather Hitchens said.

"We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists' incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time," the pair added. "The show must go on, no matter what -- and it will."

This year's 2020 Tony Awards was originally scheduled to take place June 7 but was postponed in March due to the health crisis.

Broadway productions have been suspended since March due to COVID-19 and will remain closed through the remainder of 2020.