Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Max Ehrich is feeling grateful for his fiancée, singer and actress Demi Lovato, on her 28th birthday.

The 29-year-old actor celebrated the occasion Thursday by voicing his love for Lovato in a post on Instagram.

"Words fall short baby. You light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my [fiancée]," Ehrich wrote.

"I keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. Can't wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart," he added. "Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato."

Lovato shared a selfie on Instagram Stories of herself wearing plaid pajamas and a "Birthday Girl" crown while eating a Ring Pop.

Ehrich shared a new photo with Lovato Monday on Instagram and expressed how "obsessed" he is with the singer in the caption.

Lovato said on Instagram this month that she is "falling more and more in love" with Ehrich every day.

"More and more every moment baby," Ehrich responded in the comments. "Thank you for all that you are. I am truly the luckiest man in the world. Cheers to forever and then some."

Lovato and Ehrich were first linked in March and got engaged in July.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato wrote to Ehrich on Instagram. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage."

Lovato later said the evening Ehrich proposed was the "best night" of her life.

Lovato has released three singles in 2020 thus far: "Anyone," "I Love Me" and "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith. Ehrich is known for playing Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless.