"Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe is seen with a tiger in his car. Lowe announced on Facebook that the zoo at the center of the series will be closed down. Photo courtesy of "Tiger King."

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, which was the featured zoo on Netflix's Tiger King, has been permanently closed.

Owner Jeff Lowe, who appeared on the series, made the announcement on Tuesday on the park's Facebook page.

Advertisement

Lowe said that he is forfeiting his USDA exhibitors license and spoke about a new park that will be used as a private film set. He mentioned that the animals on the property would be taken care of, slammed USDA and PETA, and thanked visitors for coming to the park.

"The Tiger King phenomenon has definitely changed our lives in many ways. It has brought us more attention than any human deserves, good and bad. It has, and probably will continue to make us a target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the world, but we are prepared," Lowe said.

"Our new park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services," he continued.

The new park will be located in Thackerville, Okla.

A judge ruled in June that the park would be handed over to Carole Baskin, the rival of former owner Joe Exotic, born Maldonado-Passage.

Exotic and Baskin were the main subjects of Tiger King. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, animal abuse and other charges.

Baskin responded to Lowe's Facebook post on her Facebook page and commented on the park closing.

"I know everyone is going to bombard me with the question we all want answered; 'What about the animals?' and we don't know yet what will happen but will alert you the minute we do," she said.