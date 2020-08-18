Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Deathloop, an upcoming first-person shooter game from Arkane Studios for the PlayStation 5 and PC, has been delayed until spring 2021.

The game was originally going to be released this holiday. Deathloop was going to be a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation console that will launch during the holiday season.

"Our ambition for Deathloop is to deliver a signature Arkane game that takes you to never-before-seen places in a stylish new world. At the same time, the health and safety of everyone at Arkane Lyon remains our top priority," the studio said on Instagram about the delay, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we've adjusted to work-from-home, we found that delivering this new and exciting experience, at the polish and quality level that defines both an Arkane game and a true next-gen experience, is taking longer than normal. This extra time will allow our team to bring Deathloop's world to life with as much character and fun as you've come to expect from our team," Arkane continued.

Deathloop has players take on the role of Colt, an assassin who is stuck on a deserted island where he keeps reliving the same day over and over again. Colt must take out a series of targets before the day ends and must deal with a fellow assassin, Juliana, who is hunting him down.

The game has a multiplayer mode where players can take on the role of Juliana to stop their friends from completing missions as Colt.

Arkane Studios is best known for releasing the Dishonored series and Prey.