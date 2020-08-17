Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Olympic gymnast Carly Patterson is going to be a mom of three.

The 32-year-old retired gymnast is expecting her third child with her husband, Mark Caldwell.

Advertisement

Patterson shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside photos of her kids, son Graham, 2, and daughter Emmaline, 18 months. The pictures show Graham and Emmaline posing under balloons that read "1," "2" and "3."

"Caldwell party of 5 coming February 2021! We Can't Wait! #3under3andahalf," Patterson captioned the post.

Fellow gymnast Shannon Miller was among those to congratulate Patterson in the comments.

Patterson and Caldwell married in November 2012. Patterson shared a new family photo in April while celebrating Easter.

Patterson celebrated 18 months with Emmaline on Instagram last week. She praised her daughter as a "firecracker."

"18 months with this firecracker! I could go on and on about Emmaline, but you just have to know her. She keeps us on our toes at all times and cracking up throughout the day. I love watching her grow into the mighty little force she is," Patterson said.

Advertisement

Patterson retired from competitive gymnastics in 2006. She competed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, where she won a gold medal in the women's individual all-around.