Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are expecting their first child.

The couple, who met during American Idol Season 16, confirmed Sunday on Instagram that Barrett, 20, is pregnant with a girl.

Advertisement

"And then there were three... Psalm 127:3," Barrett wrote, adding a star, baby and pink bow emoji. "#babyfoehner."

Foehner, 24, had nothing but praise for Barrett in a post on his own account.

"I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God! #babyfoehner," he wrote.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and singers Jamie Lynn Spears, RaeLynn and Evvie McKinney were among those to congratulate Barrett and Foehner in the comments.

"Congrats babe!!!!" Raelynn wrote.

Barrett and Foehner told People they are "very excited" to start a family.

"The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it," Barrett said.

Barrett and Foehner finished third and fourth, respectively, in American Idol Season 16, which aired in 2018. The couple married in October.