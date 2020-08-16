Anthony Anderson arrives for We Day California in Inglewood in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart arrive for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Anderson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Actor and producer Anthony Anderson has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Today was a GREAT day! Dreams do come true! Those dreams are made possible thru faith, hard work, patience and sacrifice! I want to thank everyone that's been a part of my journey thus far. Tighten your seatbelts cause we are about to take a wild ride! Thank you to my family, friends and fans for this is just as much yours as it is mine!" Anderson wrote on Instagram Friday.

Advertisement

Anderson, 50, is best known for starring in and producing the ABC sitcom, Black-ish. He has also appeared in the TV shows Hang Time, Law & Order and The Shield. His film credits include Liberty Heights, Kangaroo Jack, Hustle & Flow and The Departed.

He also is host of the game show To Tell the Truth.

Anderson is set to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.