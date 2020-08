Joe Jonas of DNCE performs at the iHeartRadio Daytime Village Concerts in Las Vegas on September 24, 2016. He turns 31 on August 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Anderson appears onstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22. The actor turns 50 on August 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769

-- Scottish novelist Walter Scott in 1771

-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860

-- British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875

-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879

-- Chef Julia Child in 1912

-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924

-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925

-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 85)

-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935 (age 85)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 82)

-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 76)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945

-- Songwriter Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 74)

-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 70)

-- Swedish writer Stieg Larsson in 1954

-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 58)

-- Philanthropist Melinda Gates in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 48)

-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 35)

-- Rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985

-- Pop singer Joe Jonas in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 30)