Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt team up in Netflix's Project Power, Jason Sudeikis coaches a soccer team despite being unqualified in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and the Silva twins premiere their new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, this weekend.

In addition, Adam Devine stars as a magician who becomes a counselor in Disney+'s Magic Camp; Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors and Aunjanue Ellis confront horrors in new HBO series Lovecraft County and The Who presents more rare footage as part of its YouTube concert series.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Project Power' -- Netflix

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in actioner Project Power which arrives onto Netflix Friday. The film is centered around a new pill that gives users a temporary and unpredictable superpower.

'Magic Camp' -- Disney+

Adam Devine and Gillian Jacobs are competing magicians who become counselors at a summer camp in Magic Camp, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. Devine and Jacobs will mentor young kids on how to use magic as they prepare to compete in the Top Hat competition.

TV

'Ted Lasso' -- Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis brings back his Ted Lasso character for a new series that premieres Friday with three new episodes on Apple TV+. Lasso is an American football coach who moves to England to manage a soccer team, despite not having any experience.

'Teenage Bounty Hunters' -- Netflix

Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini star as fraternal twin sisters who team up with an experienced bounty hunter, played by Kadeen Hardison, in Teenage Bounty Hunters, set to hit Netflix on Friday. The twins will bring local criminals to justice while balancing high school.

'WWE SmackDown' -- Fox Universal Champion Braun Strowman has promised to confront The Fiend Bray Wyatt ahead of SummerSlam on WWE SmackDown, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Alexa Bliss will give an interview to discuss her time with The Fiend and a Triple Brand Battle Royal will take place to determine Bayley's SummerSlam opponent.

'Lovecraft County' -- HBO

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors and Aunjanue Ellis star in Lovecraft County, a new horror-drama series coming to HBO Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. The trio travel across the U.S. in the 1950s as they encounter racist police and a supernatural force.

'Darcey & Stacey' -- TLC

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva of 90 Day Fiance fame are now the stars of their own show which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC. Darcey and Stacey will give a unique look into their love lives and family drama.

Music

The Who: 'Join Together @ Home' concert series -- YouTube

The Who will be presenting the second installment of their concert series, which airs on the band's official YouTube channel Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT. Fans will get to view clips and videos from The Who's 50th anniversary show in Hyde Park, London from 2015.

Video Games

'Avengers' playable beta -- PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 owners can download a free beta for Marvel's upcoming Avengers video game starting on Friday. The beta, similar to a demo, is available through Sunday and gives fans a taste of the action-adventure title that features Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Ms. Marvel.