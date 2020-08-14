Halle Berry attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. The actor turns 54 on August 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Steve Martin arrives on the red carpet at a screening of "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 Theater on October 14, 2016, in New York City. The actor turns 75 on August 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VII in 1742

-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician David Crosby in 1941 (age 79)

-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 74)

-- Author Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 73)

-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 70)

-- Composer James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 61)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 61)

-- Stage soprano Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 37)

-- Football player Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 16)