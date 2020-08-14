Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Pius VII in 1742
-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851
-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863
-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930
-- Musician David Crosby in 1941 (age 79)
-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 75)
-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 74)
-- Author Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 73)
-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 70)
-- Composer James Horner in 1953
-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 64)
-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 61)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 61)
-- Stage soprano Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 37)
-- Football player Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 33)
-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 24)
-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 16)