Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Sean Penn's nonprofit CORE said Thursday that several celebrities will participate in a live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
Along with co-founder Penn, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf and Henry Golding, will participate in the reading of the 1982 teen film, the nonprofit CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, announced on Instagram and Facebook posts.
The event will benefit CORE's COVID-19 relief efforts and the REFORM alliance, focused on protecting the prison population from COVID-19, along with passing laws to reform the criminal justice system.
Comedian Dane Cook will host the charity event titled Feelin' A Live: Fast Times At Ridgemont High to air on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE's official Facebook page and TikTok.
"On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work," Penn said. "I'm always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!"
Penn, now 59, played Jeff Spicoli in the teen comedy, but someone else will play that role in the live reading.
"I'm very confident in the new guy," Penn said.
Moments from Jennifer Aniston's career
Left to right, "Friends" co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the Fire & Ice Ball in Los Angeles on December 3, 1997. "Friends," a long-running sitcom came to a close
in May 2004, after one Emmy win in 2002 and 31 nominations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston won Female TV Performer at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 7, 2001. The next year, Aniston took home the Emmy
for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Friends." Photo by Russ Einhorn/Star Max/UPI | License Photo
Aniston arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 25, 2004. Aniston was later nominated
for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys for her role in "Friends." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston (L) and husband at the time, actor Brad Pitt, arrive at the premiere of "Troy" in New York City on May 10, 2004. The couple split
the following year after more than 10 years together. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Aniston presented
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 5, 2006. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Aniston won Favorite Movie Star at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 9, 2007. Later that month, Aniston was listed as one of the 20 Richest Female Entertainers
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Aniston attends the premiere of "Marley & Me"
in Los Angeles on December 11, 2008. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston arrives at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles on June 12, 2009. The following month, Aniston was seen filming on location
at the New York Daily News headquarters for the film, "The Bounty." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Aniston attends the premiere of "Love Happens" in Los Angeles on September 15, 2009. The month before, Aniston signed up to star
in "The Goree Girls." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston presented
at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 17, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Aniston attends the premiere of "The Switch" in Los Angeles on August 16, 2010. Later that year, Aniston received high praise
from her co-star, Malin Akerman, after they worked together on the film, "Wanderlust." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston (L) and Adam Sandler are interviewed on the field before Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, on February 6, 2011. Their film, "Just Go With It," topped the following weekend at the box office
. Photo by Jon Soohoo/UPI | License Photo
Aniston poses during a hand & footprint ceremony honoring her in the forecourt of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 7, 2011. The week prior, Aniston hosted a party
celebrating the "Horrible Bosses" Los Angeles premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston attends the Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles on January, 28, 2012. The month before, Aniston was listed as one of Hollywood's best dressed
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston touches her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,462nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 22, 2012. Later that year, Aniston appeared in a public service announcement asking citizens to demand
tougher gun control. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Justin Theroux (L) and girlfriend Aniston arrive at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 24, 2013. The couple got engaged in 2012, married in 2015, and eventually split in 2018
. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cast members, left to right, Will Poulter, Emma Roberts, Aniston and Jason Sudeikis arrive for the premiere of "We're The Millers"
in New York City on August 1, 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Aniston attends the premiere of "Horrible Bosses 2" in Los Angeles on November 20, 2014. Co-star Jason Bateman later joked
that the film was just a "paycheck" for the cast. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Aniston was nominated
for Best Lead Actress in a Film for her work in "Cake" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Emma Stone (R) hugs Aniston
as they arrive on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Aniston, the voice of Mrs. Gardner, attends the premiere of "Storks" in Los Angeles on September 17, 2016. Earlier that year, Aniston was named
People's Most Beautiful Woman. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
An artist rendering image of Aniston is projected onto the Empire State Building in the Manhattan skyline to celebrate Harper Bazaar's 150th anniversary in New York City on April 19, 2017. Spanning 42 floors of the building and rising 500 feet high, the show featured iconic fashion images of everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Kate Moss, including iconic works by the likes of Andy Warhol. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Aniston and and founders of the #neveragain movement and organizers of the March for Our Lives Cameron Kasky and Jacqueline Coren speak onstage at We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 19, 2018. Later tnat year, Aniston starred
as a former beauty queen in the film "Dumplin'." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Aniston (L) and Reese Witherspoon speak with the premiere of "The Morning Show" in New York City on October 28, 2019. Witherspoon said
that Aniston is "amazing" in the series. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo
Aniston was nominated
for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "The Morning Show" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 5, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer Aniston won
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show," at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo