Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Sean Penn's nonprofit CORE said Thursday that several celebrities will participate in a live virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Along with co-founder Penn, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf and Henry Golding, will participate in the reading of the 1982 teen film, the nonprofit CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, announced on Instagram and Facebook posts.

The event will benefit CORE's COVID-19 relief efforts and the REFORM alliance, focused on protecting the prison population from COVID-19, along with passing laws to reform the criminal justice system.

Comedian Dane Cook will host the charity event titled Feelin' A Live: Fast Times At Ridgemont High to air on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE's official Facebook page and TikTok.

"On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I'm appreciative of the support Dane has given and continues to give to our work," Penn said. "I'm always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully onboard to play!"

Penn, now 59, played Jeff Spicoli in the teen comedy, but someone else will play that role in the live reading.

"I'm very confident in the new guy," Penn said.