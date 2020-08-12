Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Viola Davis bought herself a special gift for her 55th birthday.
The actress, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday, said on Instagram that she purchased the house where she was born, which is located on a former slave plantation.
Davis shared a photo of the house in Saint Matthews, S.C.
"The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it," she captioned the post.
Davis also included a Cherokee birth blessing.
"'May you live long enough to know why you were born,'" she quoted.
Actresses Taraji P. Henson, Halle Berry and Octavia Spencer were among those to wish Davis a happy birthday in the comments.
"THANK GOD FOR THIS DAY!!!! Happy birthday beautiful Queen!!!" Henson wrote.
"happy birthday sweet friend! may your life continue to inspire and your light continue to shine," Berry said.
The house was part of Davis' grandmother's farm on the former Singleton Plantation. Davis, who was raised in Rhode Island, shared memories of living in St. Matthews during a 2016 episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.
"I wasn't on it long, because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born," the actress said. "I mean, I went back to visit briefly but still not aware of the history."
"I think I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific," she added. "160 acres of land, and my grandfather was a sharecropper ... My grandmother's house was a one room shack."
Davis said the house lacked "running water" and had an outhouse for a bathroom, but recalled how her family found "joy" and "life" despite their "decimated environment."
"But my mom says that the day I was born, all of my aunts and uncles were in the house, everyone was drinking and laughing, and having fun," she said.
Davis is known for playing Annalise Keating on the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder, which ended in May after six seasons. She will play singer Ma Rainey in the forthcoming Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Viola Davis turns 55: a look back
Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "The Help" at the NAACP Image Awards
in Los Angeles on February 17, 2012. The actress later discussed
issues she had with the film. Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo
Davis was nominated
for Best Actress for her role in "The Help" at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Meryl Streep (L) presented the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film to Davis at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 12, 2012. The actresses starred together
in the film, "Doubt." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Davis attends the premiere of "Ender's Game" in Los Angeles on October 28, 2013. Later that year, her film "Prisoners" was lauded as one of the best dramas
of 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis presented
at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis presented
at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014. Shonda Rhime's show, "How to Get Away with Murder," starring Davis, was announced
earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 11, 2015. Earlier that month, Davis was set to attend
the People's Choice Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis won the award
for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "How to Get Away with Murder" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis arrives at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Later that year, teaser photos were released
of the "Suicide Squad" cast, including Davis, during cast read through. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Davis accepts the award
for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "How to Get Away with Murder" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo
Davis (L) and her husband, Julius Tennon, attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2016. Davis was nominated
for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for Drama for her role in "How to Get Away with Murder." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis won
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "How to Get Away With Murder" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis (L) is joined by her husband, Julius Tennon, and their daughte, Genesis Tennon, during an unveiling ceremony
honoring Davis with the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on January 5, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis won
Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Fences" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis won
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Fences" at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Mahersala Ali, winner of the award for Actor in a Supporting Role for "Moonlight," Emma Stone, winner of the award for Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land," Davis, winner of the award for Actress in a Supporting Role
for "Fences," and Casey Affleck, winner of the award for Actor in a Leading Role for "Manchester by the Sea" appear backstage during the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis arrives on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on April 26, 2017. Earlier that year, Davis attended
the ACLU Bill of Rights dinner. Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo
Davis (L) and Tennon attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. A couple weeks later, Davis recalled working with Kerry Washington
in a Shondra Rhimes crossover episode as "Black girl magic." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sam Rockwell, winner of the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," and presenter
Davis, appear backstage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Davis arrives for the premiere of "Widows"
during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2018. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Davis arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards
in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo