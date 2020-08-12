Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diana: A New Musical, a stage production about Britain's Princess Diana, will stream on Netflix prior to its Broadway debut.

Producers confirmed Wednesday that a specially filmed version of musical will premiere on Netflix before the production's opening night on Broadway.

"The news is out! @DianaOnBroadway is coming to @Netflix," the show's official Twitter account said.

Diana began previews March 2 and was scheduled to open March 31 at the Longacre Theater in New York but was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The musical will now open May 25, 2021.

The original Broadway cast, including Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II, will record the filmed version without an audience at the Longacre in September.

Christopher Ashley is directing the musical, features a book, music and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan.

"We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere," lead producers Beth Williams, Frank Marshall and the Araca Group said in a statement.

Producers are working with the Actor's Equity Association on COVID-19 health and safety protocols. AEA executive director Mary McColl said the association has approved a safety plan.

"Now comes the hard part -- taking a safety plan from the page and putting it into practice. The work to provide the safest workplace possible in this environment will require everyone to work together, from the employer to every employee," she said.

The Broadway League announced in June that Broadway will remain closed through the remainder of 2020 due to the health crisis.

Emma Corrin will play Diana in Season 4 of the Netflix series The Crown. In addition, Twilight actress Kristen Stewart will portray Diana in the new film Spencer.