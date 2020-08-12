Casey Affleck, winner of the award for Actor in a Leading Role for "Manchester by the Sea," appears backstage during the 89th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. Affleck turns 45 on August 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cara Delevingne arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2017. The actor/model turns 28 on August 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

George Hamilton arrives on the red carpet at the "Going in Style" world premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 81 on August 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hungarian-American business investor George Soros attends a roundtable during the United Nations' 71st session of the General Debate at U.N. headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2016. He turns 90 on August 12. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 90)

-- Author William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 84)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 71)

-- Author Ann Martin in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 64)

-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 57)

-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 49)

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 49)

-- Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 27)