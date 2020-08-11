Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia have announced a lineup of three new podcasts for August.

Shondaland Audio, a division of Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland production company, and iHeartMedia shared details about the podcasts, You Down? with Obama's Other Daughters, Criminalia and Go Ask Ali with Ali Wentworth, in a press release Tuesday.

Advertisement

You Down? is hosted by Maame-Yaa Aforo, Ashley Holston, Yazmin Money Watkins and Shakira Ja'nai Paye of Obama's Other Daughters, an all-Black, all-female comedy troupe. The show will feature the hosts' "fun, irreverent discussions" as they offer their take on all things culture.

You Down? premieres Tuesday.

Criminalia is hosted by Holly Frey (Stuff You Missed in History Class) and Maria Trimarchi. The show gives a dark but playful look at historical true crime while asking "what can we learn from criminals and the crimes of the past?"

Criminalia premieres Aug. 18.

Go Ask Ali is hosted by actress and author Ali Wentworth. The show will feature Wentworth's conversations with doctors, experts and friends about "how to grow a teenager in a pandemic" and "how to grow a relationship in a pandemic" and other topics.

Go Ask Ali premieres Aug. 21.

Shondaland and iHeartMedia announced their partnership in October. Rhimes will oversee the Shondaland Audio slate with chief design and digital media officer Sandie Bailey.

"Shonda Rhimes is an absolute creative powerhouse and developing these first few shows together has indicated what a strong partnership iHeartMedia and Shondaland have formed with Shondaland Audio," iHeartPodcast network president Conal Byrne said.

Shondaland Audio is also developing three other audio shows: #Matter, a scripted drama from Dylan Brown exploring police brutality, American Coup, a scripted series from Aaron Tracy and Andrew Lenchewski about Edith Wilson, and Black Girl Lost, a podcast from Dream Hampton and Yesha Callahan about the growing numbers of missing Black women and girls.

Rhimes is known for creating the TV series Grey's Anatomy and Scandal and executive producing How to Get Away with Murder and Station 19.