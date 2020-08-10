Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling star James Harris, best known as Kamala in WWE, has died at the age of 70.

WWE announced Harris' death on Sunday. A cause of death was not announced.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Times also confirmed Harris' death. The grappler, in recent years, had both of his legs amputated below the knee due to diabetes.

The Kamala character was presented as a Ugandan Giant which was criticized for being racially insensitive. Kamala was billed as being 6-foot-7, 380 pounds, wore face paint and had two stars and a moon painted on his torso.

Kamala, who joined WWE in 1984, had memorable feuds with professional wrestling legends such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and The Undertaker.

He competed in Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

"Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala....... first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer," WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg said on Twitter.

"Unlike his heel character, he was one of the friendliest, nicest, happy-go-lucky guys I ever knew in pro wrestling," WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart said on Instagram.

"He always had a big smile despite all his challenges, including the loss of both legs. Always a kind and happy gentle soul. I'll miss him for always being so good to me," Hart continued.