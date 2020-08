Rosanna Arquette attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. She turns 61 on August 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Antonio Banderas arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9. The actor turns 60 on August 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753

-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874

-- Actor Jack Haley in 1898

-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909

-- Actor Rhonda Fleming in 1923 (age 97)

-- Singer/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928

-- Singer Eddie Fisher in 1928

-- Singer Bobby Hatfield in 1940

-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 78)

-- Singer Ronnie Spector in 1943 (age 77)

-- Rock musician Ian Anderson in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 48)

-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 58)

-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Joanna Garcia in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 26)

-- Model/television personality Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 23)