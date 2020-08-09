Simon Cowell attends the world premiere of "One Direction -- This Is Us" in London in 2013. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Simon Cowell was hospitalized Saturday after injuring his back in a bicycle riding accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Simon Cowell's representative said the music producer and America's Got Talent judge was hospitalized Saturday after injuring his back in a bicycle riding accident.

"Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening," Cowell's spokesperson told People.com about the 60-year-old TV personality.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," the representative added. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Deadline.com, which also confirmed the incident with Cowell's spokesperson, said it is unclear how his medical condition will impact the filming of AGT Season 16.

The first live show for the new season was due to be broadcast live Tuesday.