Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and her fiance, reality television personality Wells Adams, made the most of what should have been their wedding day this weekend.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams," Hyland wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

The message captioned a photo of her and her fiance laughing and holding hands in a vineyard.

She is wearing a white hat with a veil.

Hyland, 29, and Adams, 36,

their engagement in July 2019.

Many events that include large groups of people have been canceled or postponed due to social distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.