Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform at a press conference in the days before the 2010 Super Bowl, where they played at halftime. The band is launching a concert series on YouTube this weekend. File Photo by Rob Hobson/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The return of Shark Week with boxing great Mike Tyson and a new concert series from The Who featuring rare footage are just some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.In addition, Disney+ pays homage to the lyricist behind Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid in Howard. The Magic School Bus goes to space on Netflix. And a new film version of The Secret Garden heads to video-on-demand services.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Work It' -- Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter portrays a book smart high school senior who starts a dance crew to impress Duke University's admissions adviser in Work It, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The film also features an original song from Carpenter, "Let Me Move You."

'She Dies Tomorrow' -- VOD

Kate Lyn Shiel stars as Amy, who has an overwhelming feeling that she will die the next day, in She Dies Tomorrow, which comes to video-on-demand services on Friday. Amy's friend Jane (Jane Adams) also starts to believe she will die tomorrow, as the feeling spreads to all her friends.

'The Secret Garden' -- VOD

A new adaptation of novel The Secret Garden heads to video-on-demand services on Friday. Dixie Egerickx stars as the orphan Mary Lennox, who finds a magical garden at her strict uncle's estate.

'Howard' -- Disney+

Disney explores the life of late lyricist Howard Ashman in this documentary film that is coming to Disney+ on Friday. Ashman is the lyricist behind Disney classics Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.

'The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space' -- Netflix

Netflix continues its Magic School Bus reboot with a new movie that premieres Friday. Kate McKinnon returns to voice Ms. Frizzle as she takes her students to the International Space Station.

TV

'WWE SmackDown' -- Fox

The sinister Bray Wyatt will be hosting a new edition of The Firefly Fun House Friday on WWE SmackDown, which airs at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Jeff Hardy is set to face King Corbin while Matt Riddle takes on Sheamus.

'Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef'

Discovery kicks off its annual Shark Week slate of programming at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday with Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef. Boxing great Mike Tyson will attempt to swim with sharks and will also be put into a shark cage.

Music

Monsta X: 'Live From Seoul with Luv' -- LiveXLive

South Korean boy band Monsta X will perform during virtual concert Live From Seoul with Luv at 11 p.m. EDT Saturday on streaming platform LiveXLive. The group will be performing songs from their LP, All About Luv.

The Who: 'Join Together @ Home' concert series -- YouTube

The Who will present a new concert series on the band's official YouTube channel Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday. The series, which will run for six weeks, will feature live and rare performances.

Games

'Fast & Furious Crossroads' -- PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Fast & Furious Crossroads, based on the Fast & Furious film series, is racing onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Friday. Players will be tasked with completing high-speed heists alongside series stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.