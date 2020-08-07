Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560
-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779
-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876
-- Diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904
-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927
-- Baseball pitcher Don Larsen in 1929
-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 78)
-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 78)
-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 76)
-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 75)
-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 65)
-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 60)
-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (59)
-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 45)
-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 43)
-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 38)
-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 33)
-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 24)
-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 24)