Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Suicide Squad video game is being developed by Rocksteady, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series.

Rocksteady released artwork for the title Friday on Twitter, featuring a Suicide Squad logo on top of Superman's head.

"Target locked," the developer said before stating that more info on the game will be released during DC FanDome, a DC Comics virtual event on Aug. 22.

DC FanDome will feature a number of new announcements from the comic book giant on comics, movies, television shows and video games.

Rocksteady is best known for developing three games in the Batman Arkham series, including 2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum, 2011's Batman: Arkham City and 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight.

The Suicide Squad consists of a group of villains who carry out covert operations for the U.S. government in order to earn lighter prison sentences. Notable characters who have been a part of the group include Harley Quinn, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang.

A new Suicide Squad film from director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) is set to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker and Jai Courtney star.