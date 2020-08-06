Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is going to be a mom of four.

The 28-year-old television personality said Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her fourth child, her third with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Houska has a son, Watson, 3, and a daughter, Layne, who turns 2 this month, with DeBoer, and a daughter, Aubree, 10, with Adam Lind. She shared a photo of her family's names written on a piece of wood, which ended with "Baby" and a hand-drawn heart.

"One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021," Houska captioned the post.

DeBoer posted the same photo on his own account.

"The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4," he wrote.

Houska later thanked fans for their support and well wishes in a video on Instagram Stories.

"I wanted to hop on here and just thank you all for your sweet comments and for everybody congratulating us on this newest babe," the star said. "It still feels crazy that everybody knows."

"I'm so excited to share this whole process with you. I swear I already have a bump -- I'm fairly early, but I guess when it's the fourth baby it just be poppin' right away," she added.

Houska and DeBoer married in October 2016. Houska shared a new photo with her husband in June.

Houska came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom 2. Her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her fourth child, her second with Chris Lopez, this week.