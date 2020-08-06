Aug. 6 (UPI) -- PlayStation showed off various third-party games coming to both its current PlayStation 4 and upcoming PlayStation 5 platform in a new State of Play live stream address Thursday.

The event featured details about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, the first new installment in the series in 10 years, which is set to release for multiple platforms including PlayStation 4 on Oct. 2, in addition to providing an extended look at Gearbox's Greedfall, a third-person "looter-slasher" game set to release on the PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

New content for Sony's PSVR virtual reality console was also announced at the event including VR versions of all three games in the rebooted Hitman series and Vader Immortal, a Star Wars VR Series, which is set to release Aug. 25.

Spelunky 2 was announced for release on Sept. 15 on PlayStation 4, with creator Derek Yu providing insight into the design philosophy while Braid: Anniversary Edition, a remastered version of the 2008 Xbox Live Arcade puzzle platformer Braid, is set to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4.

Popular strategy game Auto Chess will come to the PlayStation 4 on Oct. 31, while the creature-collecting game Temtem will release on the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

The Pathless was announced for release on the PlayStation 5, while the event featured an extended look at the gameplay of Bugsnax, set to release on PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

The event, however, did not include any major announcements regarding the PlayStation 5 in terms of hardware, pricing and release date.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to launch this holiday season. Games coming to the platform include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West, among others.