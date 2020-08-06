Recording artist Lizzo is branching out into TV with a first-look development and producing deal at Amazon Studios. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Lizzo is branching out into TV with a first-look development and producing deal at Amazon Studios. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Singer Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon to develop and produce future TV projects, the streaming giant announced.

Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders, the co-heads of television at Amazon Studios, announced during the company's virtual TCA press tour that Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has signed a first-look deal.

Lizzo made a brief appearance during the virtual call to express her enthusiasm for the deal.

"I'm so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon," Lizzo said. "Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can't wait to get started and share my vision with the world."

The deal was welcomed by Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her," Salke said. "She has such a unique perspective and we're so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love."

The deal marks the first foray into TV for the Grammy-winning "Good as Hell" and "Juice" singer, who previously starred in the movie Hustlers and voiced a character in animated film UglyDolls.