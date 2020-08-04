Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a mom of four.

Us Weekly reported Monday that Lowry, 28, welcomed her fourth son on Thursday, July 30.

Advertisement

Lowry confirmed her baby boy's birth Monday to E! News.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," she said. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Lowry shared photos Tuesday on Instagram Stories of herself consuming her placenta in a smoothie.

The new baby is Lowry's second child with Chris Lopez. Lowry also has a 2-year-old son, Lux, with Lopez, a 6-year-old son, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin, and a 10-year-old son, isaac, with Jo Rivera.

Lowry announced her pregnancy in early February and later said she was expecting a baby boy.

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," she said at the time. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes."

Lowry came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant and now stars on Teen Mom 2. The series co-stars Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.