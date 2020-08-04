The 2020 "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, producer Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The annual Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been canceled for 2020 in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment said the annual holiday performance "has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," MSG Entertainment said.

The company said the 2021 Christmas Spectacular is expected to go on as scheduled, and tickets are currently on sale. Tickets for the 2020 production are being automatically refunded at the point of purchase.