Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Prolific author Stephen King will release a new crime novel in March 2021.

The 72-year-old writer shared the cover for his forthcoming book, Later, Monday on Twitter.

The cover features a 40s/50s-style illustration of a boy and a woman posing with a car. The cover features the tagline "Only the dead have no secrets."

"Next year. March," King captioned the post.

Later will be released March 2. The book is about "the secrets we keep buried and the cost of unearthing them," according to an official synopsis on Amazon.

Later centers on Jamie Conklin, the son of a struggling single mother. Jamie was born with an "unnatural ability" that allows him to "see what no one else can see and learn what no one else can learn."

Jamie is called upon to use his ability by an NYPD detective searching for a killer "who has threatened to strike from beyond the grave." Using his ability, however, has a cost "higher than Jamie can imagine."

King most recently released If It Bleeds, a book of novellas, in April. His most recent novel, The Institute, was published in September 2019.

King discussed some of his famous characters on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May, saying he would least like to be quarantined with Misery's Annie Wilkes and The Shining's Jack Torrence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.