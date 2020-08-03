Evangeline Lilly attends the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 25, 2018. The actor turns 40 on August 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Brady turns 43 on August 3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Martin Sheen arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 19, 2018. The actor turns 80 on August 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811

-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900

-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900

-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 94)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 80)

-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 79)

-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 70)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 69)

-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 47)

-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 40)

-- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 36)

-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 28)