Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818

-- Author Herman Melville in 1819

-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874

-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910

-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920

-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 89)

-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 70)

-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 60)

-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 57)

-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 18)