Ellen DeGeneres has apologized after allegations were made that there is a toxic work culture at her talk show. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Comedian Ellen DeGeneres sent a memo to staffers apologizing for what some have described as a toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness -- no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," DeGeneres wrote in a letter addresses complaints made by former and current employees.

Advertisement

"We are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she added.

She also acknowledged both the show and WarnerMedia are investigating allegations of unfairness, disrespect and sexually inappropriate behavior on the part of some of the program's producers and senior staff members.

The syndicated show has won dozens of Daytime Emmy Awards since it debuted in 2003.