July 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Nas X, the FX series Pose and the Olivia Wilde film Booksmart were honored on Thursday night as the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards held a virtual ceremony Thursday night.

Actress Fortune Feimster and comedian Gina Yashere hosted the awards show, which honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues that affect LGBTQ people.

Chloe x Halle performed, with Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X, Dan Levy, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Cara Delevingne, Lena Waithe, the cast and producers of Pose, and other stars mad appearances.

GLAAD will announced winners in 30 categories, as rapper Lil Nas X was presented with the award for Outstanding Music Artist, Pose received Outstanding Drama Series, Schitt's Creek was awarded Outstanding Comedy Series Booksmart won the award for Outstanding Film - Wide Release and Rafiki won Outstanding Film - Limited Release.

In addition, Taylor Swift, Janet Mock and Ryan Murphy received special awards for their LGBTQ advocacy.

"Among this year's nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions, and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity of fostering positive cultural change," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said this month.

The GLAAD Media Awards streamed on GLAAD's YouTube and Facebook accounts Thursday beginning at 8 p.m. EDT and will also air again on Monday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. on Logo.