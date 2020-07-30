July 30 (UPI) -- Elton John was feeling grateful on the 30th anniversary of his sobriety.
The 73-year-old singer-songwriter said Wednesday on Instagram that he had "the most magical day" with his husband, David Furnish, and their sons, Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, while celebrating his 30th year sober.
John shared photos of the cards, sobriety tokens and other gifts he received from supporters.
"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes," the star captioned the post.
"I'm truly a blessed man. If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead," he said. "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."
John's struggle with substance abuse was depicted in the 2019 biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton as John. John told The Sun in 2019 that he wanted the film to honestly portray his life, including the darker moments.
"Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven't led a PG-13 rated life," the singer said.
"There are moments [in the documentary Tantrums and Tiaras] -- and moments in the film -- where I'm completely disgusting and awful, but then, at my worst, I was disgusting and awful, and there's no reason to pretend otherwise," he added.
John launched Elton John: Classic Concert Series, a YouTube series featuring classic concert footage, this month amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Friday's episode will feature footage from a 2000 show at Madison Square Garden.
The new episode will air at 3 p.m. EDT on YouTube.
