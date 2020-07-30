July 30 (UPI) -- Blue Ivy, the elder daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z, appears in a new trailer for Beyoncé's forthcoming visual album, Black is King.

Beyoncé, 38, shared a teaser for the album Wednesday on Instagram featuring Blue Ivy, 8.

The video shows Blue Ivy wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and a pearl necklace. She also sports a simple tiara adorned with pearls.

"To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist," Beyoncé narrates at the beginning of the trailer.

Jay Z, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Larson, model Naomi Campbell, actress Lupita Nyong'o and other stars also make appearances in Black is King.

Black is King is based on The Lion King: The Gift, the album Beyoncé released in 2019 for Disney's Lion King remake. Beyoncé voiced Nala in the film, which opened in theaters in July 2019.

Black is King will reimagine the lessons from The Lion King while following "a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney previously said.

Black is King premieres Friday at midnight on Disney+. Disney+ released a trailer for the project last week that is narrated by Beyoncé. The video follows a young boy as he grows and makes a series of life-altering choices.

Beyoncé and Jay also have 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir. Campbell recalled meeting Blue Ivy on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, calling her "a very, very lovely girl."

"She's really smart, mature, very intelligent," the model said.