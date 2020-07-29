July 29 (UPI) -- Prince William discussed mental health Wednesday in a special episode of BBC Radio Five Live's 'That Peter Crouch Podcast.'

In the episode, titled "That Prince William Episode" the Duke of Cambridge brought up importance of mental health issues in podcast discussion with Crouch, Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark.

"We talk about physical fitness," William said in the chat, where return of soccer amid COVID-19 pandemic was also discussed. "We all want to go to the gym, stay fit. We never really talk about mental fitness, and it's kind of the same thing in that we all have mental health, we all need to stay mentally fit."

William appeared on the popular entertainment and sports podcast to support the Heads Up campaign launched by The Football Association and Heads Together and spearheaded by him, according to the Royal Family's website page on the campaign.

The podcast comes ahead of the Heads Up FA Cup final Saturday and also covered William's own experiences playing soccer and watching the games.

The Heads Up campaign uses the popular sport "to reach men in particular," according to the website.

In Britain, men are three times more likely to commit suicide than women and suicide is the leading cause of death for men under the age of 45, statistics on the website show.

"Heads Up will show men that we all have mental health just like we have physical health," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement.

Crouch previously opened up about how suffering verbal abuse as a teenager impacted his mental health on the BBC One show "A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health," alongside William last year.

While discussing the topic with William on the podcast Wednesday, Crouch said: "I'm in the environment where it's so male-oriented, and any weakness shown is an excuse not to make it . . . When I started talking about it and opened up, I did feel so much better, and that was just through talking."

In 2017, the Duke of Cambridge joined forces with Lady Gaga in a video about combating the stigma of mental health issues, similarly tied to support his Heads Together campaign.

The video came out after his brother, Prince Harry said he sought counseling after the death of his mother Diana, Princes of Wales.