Michael Kopech filed for divorce from "Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan just days after the actress announced her pregnancy.

July 28 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and actress Vanessa Morgan have split after six months of marriage.

Kopech, 24, filed for divorce from Morgan, 28, June 19 in his home state of Texas, according to The Chicago Tribune.

News of the split comes just days after Morgan announced she is pregnant with her first child. Morgan's rep confirmed to People that Kopech is the father of Morgan's child.

Morgan said Friday on Instagram that she is expecting a baby boy. She did not mention Kopech in her announcement.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," Morgan wrote. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

"It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We're here for such a greater purpose and life so precious," she said. "I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel."

Kopech and Morgan married in January. The couple got engaged in July 2019 after about a year of dating.

Morgan plays Toni Topaz on The CW series Riverdale. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa apologized to Morgan in June after the actress called out producers for her character's treatment on the show.

Kopech announced July 11 that he will opt out of the 2020 MLB season.

"We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "We will work with Michael to assure his development continues throughout 2020, and we look forward to welcoming him back into our clubhouse for the 2021 season."