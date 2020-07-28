Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 2016. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Golden Globe nominations will be announced on Feb. 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced key dates for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards and has extended the eligibility period for motion pictures to Feb. 28.

Television programs will still be subject to the Dec. 31 awards eligibility year end date, with programs first released in 2021 being eligible for the 2022 Golden Globes.

The final date to submit film and television entries is Nov. 30.

The Oscars, which will take place on April 25, have also implemented similar rules in allowing films released in January and February to be eligible for awards.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony, set to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, is also taking place on Feb. 28. It is unclear how the awards show will be presented in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HFPA also stated that nominations will be announced on Feb. 3. The event will take place at 8 a.m. EDT.