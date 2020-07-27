Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are first-time parents to baby daughter Willa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed the birth of their first child.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Turner gave birth in a Los Angeles hospital Wednesday. Reps for Jonas and Turner confirmed in a statement to People.

The couple named their daughter Willa. Both Jonas and Turner have social media accounts, but have not yet posted anything about Willa.

Turner and Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May. Their 2019 wedding was a small ceremony. In July they had a larger wedding in France.

Jonas and Turner supported Black Lives Matter protests against the death of George Floyd in May and June, but otherwise have remained private during the pandemic. Jonas has also posted election related videos on social media.

Turner starred as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, and Jean Grey in the X-Men movies. She recently played Westley in a Zoom remake of The Princess Bride for Quibi, for whom she also stars on the series Survive.

Jonas was a member of the band The Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick. He is also a solo artist. He played Princess Buttercup to Turner's Westley in The Princess Bride.

Turner told Harper's Bazaar she met Jonas via social media. They had many mutual friends but Jonas made the first move and messaged her.